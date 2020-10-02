Make use of common sense
Concerning the “Trump Backers Loud, Proud” article from Monday, Sept. 28, it appears that the protesters, both sides, have been keeping up with the propaganda offered on television and otherwise, MSNBC, OAN, CNN, FOX News, etc. The views expressed in the article were the same talking points you can hear 24/7 on these news (rhetoric) channels.
Do people really believe that stuff? Is that what people are experiencing in their personal lives? Do white people believe minorities are trying to take over the country from them? Their neighborhoods, churches, schools? Speaking of the president, do people really believe he’s some kind of savior? Has he really done that great of a job in terms of COVID-19, the economy, immigration, health care, the military (he’s reportedly called them losers and suckers)?
I would pose similar questions to members of the Black Lives Matter movement. For example, “Is vandalism an appropriate response to our civil, social and legal shortcomings? There’s a relatively popular quote, “Do you believe me or do you believe your own two eyes?” Don’t just believe what people say because they’re on television or radio. It’s been said that the way to be deemed an expert is to write a book, but anyone with the will can write a book.
I must admit that I have read one of the president’s books, The Art Of The Deal, and I learned some good things in terms of sales and negotiation, but that didn’t cause me to think he would make a president. Maybe it was the civics and social studies I took in school that caused me to seek other credentials besides business experience for a president. Education teaches that the best decisions come after exploring all the possible options. Not all of life is illustrated in black and white. There are also some gray areas to be navigated.
For those with eyes, or any of the other senses, I implore you to make use of them while you still can.
— Joseph Kelley, Terre Haute
