Great opportunity at Hulman Field
It wasn’t that many years ago, the sound of a fighter jet overhead in Terre Haute wasn’t uncommon. We’ve had glimpses of the noise, thanks to a few air shows and fly-ins, but now we have a real chance to bring that noise back, permanently.
Earlier this year, we learned that Terre Haute’s Hulman Field was under consideration as the site of an Air Force Fighter Jet training center facility. The incredible assets of the Terre Haute Regional Airport, mainly two very long runways, open airspace and existing military presence, proved to be among the many reasons that we were not just under consideration, but actually identified as one of five sites vying for the opportunity.
Although we are very proud to be the home of the 181st Intelligence Wing and its high-tech missions, there is something to be said about hearing those fighter jets fly overhead and the pride we felt in knowing they were housed in our own backyard. Since the F-16s left our Hulman Field in September of 2007, it feels like something has been missing.
And now, we have an opportunity to not only hear that noise again, but use it as a substantial driver of economic opportunity for our community. If we were to land (yes, pun intended) this training facility, conservatively, the associated impact would include new construction at the airport and military base, the relocations of hundreds military personnel to our community and the addition of even more international citizens from the countries who will utilize the training program, including Singapore and Switzerland. And long-term, it’s likely that some of the most prestigious aeronautics manufacturers could potentially co-locate with the training mission.
These are not the kind of opportunities that come along every day.
I am asking everyone in west-central Indiana to join me in supporting our 181st Intelligence Wing, Terre Haute Regional Airport and the entire state of Indiana as we vie for this opportunity. Share this letter with your friends, tell your family, post it on social media … let everyone know that Terre Haute stands more than ready to welcome the noise of fighter jets back to our community.
— Kristin Craig, president, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce
Killion, Lower and Lore best choices
School board candidates — leadership vs. experience.
Both qualities are most important as the voters in Vigo County consider their choices on Nov. 3. After reading and researching each candidate’s profile, we urge voters to strongly consider Stacy Killion, Amy Lore and Jackie Lower for Vigo County School Board seats. During this time, we need strong leadership, not merely years of experience. These candidates exemplify this trait. All three are currently very involved in our community and schools and have demonstrated excellent leadership skills.
Stacy Killion previously served as PTO secretary and president at Rio Grande Elementary School, Academic Booster Club president at Otter Creek and currently is an active member of the Terre Haute North Academic and Athletic booster clubs. She also has volunteered as a Kids Hope mentor (Deming Elementary School) and director at her church.
In addition, Stacy is a member of the League of Women Voters, involved with Prime Care Residential Services/Human Rights Committee chair, member of 100 Women Who Care, Circle of Ivy member (women’s philanthropic group/Ivy Tech), member of Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana and active in her church. A side note: At this past week’s Family Service annual Culinary Queens fundraiser, Stacy was named Culinary Queen of the Night. The Vigo County Farm Bureau organization believes Stacy will make an excellent board member and has endorsed her candidacy.
Amy Lore brings leadership skills and abilities she first put into practice as a junior staffer in the United States Senate for the Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., following a time in Indianapolis, where Amy served as speech writer and adviser for then-Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman. She returned to Terre Haute, the town where Amy grew up, in September of that year.
Mark Bennett, writer for the Tribune-Star, wrote an article (”It is beautiful here”, Sept. 22, 2019, detailing Amy’s desire to make a difference in her community. Amy will strive to encourage community collaboration engaging local employers and higher education entities to help students explore career options that prepare them for lifelong, stable, good-paying jobs. As the director of government relations for Project Lead the Way, Amy will promote strong financial accountability and meaningful collaboration with our community. Amy is involved with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Circle of Ivy (women’s philanthropic group/Ivy Tech), Farrington Grove neighborhood and active church membership.
The Vigo County Farm Bureau organization has endorsed Amy for School Board. (In a message from Farm Bureau President Marty Evans, “We believe Amy understands the challenges that public education is experiencing today. She has the leadership ability to help our school board navigate through this difficult time and will keep a positive agenda and help to improve our schools and by that, help to improve our community.”)
Jackie Lower, currently serving on the School Board, brings a sense of stability, in addition to great common sense and leadership skills. She demonstrated this during the corporation FBI investigation in the summer of 2016. Her decision to speak directly with the public during a time board members were not encouraged to do so was greatly appreciated by the public. Jackie understood, although the board did not have any more information than the public, it needed to respond to the community.
In 2017, during her tenure as board president, Jackie again demonstrated great leadership as she guided the board through the difficult, yet very needed, process of selecting a new superintendent. Leadership involvement in the community, in addition to memberships in many educational organizations and involvement in her church, includes 100 Women Who Care (board member and one of its founders), Riverscape Board, Wabash Valley Community Foundation (past president), Education Foundation Board, Polaris Leadership recipient (Terre Haute North), Paul Harris Fellow (Rotary International) and Women of Influence recipient.
— David and Lee Anna Lotter, Terre Haute
Switzer would place emphasis on positive
Terre Haute is not unique in regards to debate and conversation in light of an election season. Vigo County is unique for a well-known reason; every presidential candidate voted for by Vigo County since 1888 has ultimately won the presidency, with the only exceptions being 1908 and 1952.
That’s right, our small community is the bellwether. Recently, BBC News published a piece titled “US election 2020: What does the place that predicts presidents say this time?”
A large article outlining Terre Haute and Vigo County, furthermore interviewing members of our community. Some local farming residents shared their trust in the current administration’s handling of trade wars with China. They further explained how they feel this will benefit farmers in the United States. Another local business owner describes her amazing story of immigration to the United States and her ability to provide for her family while doing what she loves.
It should be further noted, however, that a local candidate for commissioner, Pat Goodwin, was also interviewed. I’m sorry to report that rather than speaking of the positive things Vigo County has to offer, he instead spoke of the negative. The story spoke of bribery, maximum security prison, and crime. He even went so far as to say he doesn’t believe our community is on the “leading edge of change.”
While maybe our community has some smudges, I believe it is crucial to continue to shine light on our positives. We are a community that will house a new multi-million dollar casino, an airport as the potential new site for Air Force Fighter Jet training, and a community set to house a large music venue just off of the historic Wabash River.
It is crucial to advertise our community and show potential investors and employers that Vigo County has a lot to offer. The Republican candidate for commissioner, Chris Switzer, has expressed this same concern. Chris cares for this community, and refuses to allow the negative to overshadow the positive.
I believe that Chris’ outlook of this community will be instrumental in building the dialogue with investors and employers to bring Vigo County to the next level. We need strong leadership and a commissioner who sees the best in what we have to offer, rather than place our weaknesses in a spotlight. I have placed my trust in Chris Switzer, and I hope you will join me in voting for him as your District 2 commissioner.
— Jarred Rankin, Terre Haute
Killion will be willing to listen
We would like to endorse Stacy Killion for Vigo County School Board. Being college educated, having two school-age students, and currently employed in management with a local technology company will be the advantage Stacy will bring to the board.
She has been a parent volunteer and has always advocated for what is in the best interest of the student. She is willing to listen to concerns and be a parent’s voice on the board.
Please vote and consider supporting Stacy Killion!
— George and Donna Guinn, West Terre Haute
Burks is a vote for experience
Dear Vigo County parents: Your children’s education is too important to entrust it to inexperienced individuals.
Please join me in electing Melvin L. Burks, an experienced and dedicated educator, to the Vigo County School Corp. Board of Trustees.
— Oscar B. Session, Terre Haute
