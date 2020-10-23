Crying out for decency, dignity
On Oct. 17, Walt Conner responded to my Oct. 7 letter on Donald Trump’s heartless comment concerning the COVID-19 victims. He asked for clarification on Trump’s comment, “It is what it is.” When someone makes this comment, it implies they are putting aside whatever it is to be of little importance, in this case Trump’s comment when asked about the loss of lives due to the virus.
Why would Trump say that, if he really had any empathy for the more than 220,000+ Americans who have died needlessly, and more than 8 million Americans who have contracted the virus? I have yet to hear from Donald Trump any expressions of heartfelt caring sympathy for these horrific losses of life. Instead, he says “(oh well), it is what it is,” casting it off as none of his concern.
Mr. Conner goes on to criticize my statement when I wrote, “How many heart-broken families has he (President Trump) visited to share in their loss?” Mr. Conner states, “What a dumb thing to say.” It was not a dumb question because I believe that Donald Trump has spent little of any time with those families who lost their loved ones. Why not? Where is his empathy? That is a good question, and it deserves an answer.
Then Mr. Conner states, “What about the thousands of people who died of other causes?” Why would you say that? Are you trying to minimize/downplay the pandemic? That is an irresponsible question, but often expressed by those who do still believe that the virus is/was a “hoax,” or similar to the flu. Even Trump said earlier that it was five times worse than the flu.
So, we Americans have the right and responsibility to turn our nation around, to vote for “decency, dignity, and respect for the office ... it is what our country cries for in these challenging times.” Please vote.
— Ron Martin, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.