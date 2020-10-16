Challengers offer board new energy
I hope that every voter in Vigo County takes time to watch the candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and recorded on Sept. 19.
In particular, I recommend that every voter gives an hour to watching the segment where the eight candidates for the school board are interviewed. Three of the eight candidates are incumbents. Lower has served 12 years, Burks has served 24 years and Lockhart has served 28 years. Of the other five, Killion, Lore and Myers have or recently have had children in the Vigo County schools. Garrett has just retired from the corporation, meaning that she experienced the rugged end of the 2019-20 school year. Howard-Hamilton is the chair of the Educational Leadership Department at ISU.
Killion’s profession gives her an edge in technological expertise. Garrett and Lore have expertise in early childhood education. Myers terms herself a “citizen watchdog” for the past 10 years. Lore and Hamilton-Harris emphasized the necessity of serious planning, especially fiscal planning in these chaotic times. Over and above all this, when you watch the forum, you will note the energy among those seeking office for the first time.
The three incumbents have given many years of good service. However, these challenging times may be calling us to bring new people with fresh ideas to the board. Please take time to watch the forum. The future of our schools certainly merits an hour of your time. It is available on the Vigo County Public Library web page.
Just put www.vigo.lib.in.us/votevigo in your browser.
— Geraldine Varner, Terre Haute
