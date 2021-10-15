Expanding on saga of lynching
This is a follow-up to Professor Gary Daily’s three-part series’ published Sept. 18, 20 and 22, 2021, called “Lynching in America and Terre Haute.”
It was the story about George Ward’s lynching in Terre Haute on Feb. 26, 1901. Professor Daily also took part in an OLLI Wednesday presentation at ISU on the same subject on Sept. 15, 2021. Since the Wednesday presentations last at least one hour, he had more time to expand and cover more material than a newspaper series would allow.
As part of his Wednesday presentation, he referred to a western novel written in 1940, the Ox-Bow Incident. I found it on Amazon Kindle and downloaded it to my phone. Before I start discussing the book let me share a quote from Professor Daily’s newspaper series. “The problem that we have is not that these mobs were inhuman, it’s that they were human.” While lynching in America has always affected Black Americans more than white Americans, the Ox-Bow Incident brings out the fact that lynching is a human problem that has affected all races.
The Ox-Bow Incident was one of the most disturbing stories I have ever read. Three men: one young and white, one old white man who is senile, and a man referred to as Mexican, were all lynched by a mob for cattle rustling and murder. The book examines the humans who make up the mob. What disturbed me most about their thoughts and actions and reactions during the chase, capture and lynching, was the fact that I felt like I knew these men and the one woman involved personally.
I even have to admit that at times I have shared some of their feelings myself. I am not trying to justify the actions of the mob or my own thoughts through the years. The only way to solve a problem is to admit it still exists today. Lynching and the killing of Black Americans on the streets today are connected because of our past prejudices that we have not yet escaped.
A good start would be to read the Ox-Bow Incident or download the movie made in 1943 by the same name. This applies to all Americans regardless of race.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
