The United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute did not hire women to work within the confines of the prison until the 1970s. It was deemed unsafe, and women were seen as unfit for any position working directly with convicted federal male inmates. Yet, in just over a decade of change, women were working in both sensitive and dangerous occupations in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Amy Burke Adams was hired, and over a 21-year career, promoted to a succession of progressively challenging supervisory positions.
I met Amy when she was a rookie and I was retiring, both as teachers in the education department at the maximum security federal penitentiary. As women we were shown no special treatment or privileges. We taught in a second story area that was isolated from other staff, and were often alone at night or on weekends supervising dozens of inmates with only a radio for backup. It didn’t take long to see Amy as a standout. Not only was she intelligent, an Indiana State University graduate, but she was kind and empathetic in an environment that can be lacking. Amy was the epitome of a team player. When morale was lowest, Amy rallied staff to be the best, always leading by example.
With only three years on the job, Amy saved the warden’s life during a violent inmate altercation. She was recognized with The Stanford Bates Award, the highest honor awarded for courage in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
I cannot imagine anyone better qualified to serve as our state representative in Indiana. This beautiful woman earned her stripes in the toughest of environments while being judged by standards set for and by men. I saw firsthand that her intelligence, courage and integrity set her apart.
Amy Burke Adams is the real deal. This candidate has a history of success and achievements in a variety of workplace venues. You can trust Amy with your house keys or your life. She’s exactly the kind of woman you want as your best friend, and she’s the one to best represent Indiana’s 42nd District.
— Beverly Bubeck Bramble, West Terre Haute
