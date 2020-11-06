Fairness sought for war veterans
“God Almighty, in a few short hours, we will be in battle with the enemy. We do not join the battle afraid. We do not ask favors or indulgences. But, if You will, use us as Your instruments for the Right and an aid in returning peace to the world. We do not know or seek what our fate will be. We only ask this…that if to die we must, that die as men would die … without complaining, without pleading, and safe in the feeling that we have done our best for what we thought was right.”
— A prayer offered by Lt. Colonel Woverton to the paratroopers boarding planes to be dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day.
The above prayer reflects what combat veterans face in their daily lives on the front lines of battle. When a veteran takes the oath at the time of his or her enlistment, they know in the back of their minds that they may have to face this reality someday. That is only one reason that we celebrate Veterans Day each year.
Our celebration this year will be a little different. Due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak we have been denied a parade permit this year. It will be the first time that I can remember that there won’t be a parade on Nov. 11.
I agree 100% with letter writer Nick Agresta. Why is it permissible for one group to march down Wabash Avenue and other groups are denied a parade permit? I would bet the other group didn’t even apply for a permit. All we ask for is equal treatment.
Earlier, there had been talk among veterans that we would a protest march without a permit. That train of thought petered out, I guess because veterans are mostly law-abiding citizens. What a shame, it’s still not too late for the city officials to change their minds.
I, for one, would love to march down Wabash Avenue while proudly carrying our nation’s flag. Care to join me?
— Richard Hoffman, Commander,
Lawton-Byrum Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 972
