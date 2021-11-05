Accept the truth that Trump lost
I read with absolute dismay the letter written defending Trump and his mismanagement of his term as president of our country.
The election proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that Trump was voted out of office by the voters. To say that the election was somehow stolen by President Biden and he will be impeached is the height of stupidity and the complete brain-washing of Trump’s followers. President Bidden was duly elected by the voters of our country. To cast doubt on the outcome shows just what the Trump followers will do to spread their version of the election. The are spreading the seeds of insurrection and mistrust in a system that has stood the test of years and the passing of power from one elected official to the next in accordance with our “rule of law”.
To defend Trump’s actions on the spread of the pandemic is another giant lie spread again by Trump and the misguided Republicans who hope to regain power through him. Trump followers, wake up and smell the coffee. Trump lost by a wide majority. Period. End of discussion. His misguided handling of the disease rises almost to the level of crimes against humanity. Enter Jan. 6, instigated by trump. This was not “true” Americans standing up for democracy. It was in truth an attempt to overthrow the duly elected officials who were elected by the voters of this country. All of this was supported by Trump, his henchmen and his misguided and duped followers.
Trump should be arrested, put on trial, found guilty and barred from ever holding any public office in this country, now and forever. He should spend the rest of his life in exile. He thinks he is above our “rule of law” and has fanned the flames of mistrust in our government by his lies and theories regarding his re-election failure.
To support Trump is the height of being brained-washed and wanting to blame just about everyone else for his failure. Accept the truth. He lost. He will never get elected again. Let it go and accept Trump for the failure he is.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
