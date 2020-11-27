Fact vs. fiction not an option
I want to thank sincerely the two Vigo County School Board members, Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott, who had the good sense and judgment to vote against Superintendent Haworth’s recent, ill-informed half-measure of making medically accurate sex education optional rather than standard for our public schools.
Now that Haworth’s recommendation has passed, however, instead of having activists from the Crisis Pregnancy Center misinform our children about human sexuality, we parents can either have VCSC teachers teach facts from a reliable, accurate, up-to-date curriculum or we can opt in to have them teach the CPC’s fatally flawed curriculum, called CPR. The VCSC Director of Communications has said that this new plan “gives a lot of choices,” including the CPC’s tweaked curriculum, and touts as an added benefit that “our teachers will be teaching it.”
These are not strengths. Imagine if we parents could elect whether we prefer our kids to learn history or historical fiction, astronomy or astrology, mathematics or numerology, algebra or gibberish. We would certainly have a lot of choices, wouldn’t we? Asking VCSC teachers to take over a CPR curriculum that has been systematically discredited by reviewers as wrong and exclusionary demeans our teachers and sanctions faulty thinking. It treats facts and falsehoods as equivalent alternatives.
Superintendent Haworth justifies this new slate of options through just such an equivalency: “We probably had as many parents for CPR as against CPR.” As if opinions have anything to do with anything. Half of Americans believe 9/11 conspiracy theories. Less than half of all Americans can name all three branches of our government. How many parents think that wearing masks in public is pointless? No matter how many: They are wrong. Facts scorn opinions.
Let’s hope the rest of the curriculum won’t be determined by popularity contests.
— Mark Minster, Terre Haute
