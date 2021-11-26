We must rally to save democracy
In politics, there’s still hope.
When discussing politics with people, there’s is one thing everyone agrees on, for the most part, and aside from term limits on Congress and Senate, is summed up in one word and that’s democracy. While conservatives will freak out, top intellectuals claim that everyone yearns for a liberal democracy and is quite possibly the only sustainable one.
I have recently been getting the feeling that there’s a global push for authoritarianism and that autocracies are on the offensive toward democratic rule. Recently, a panel of 500 of the top minds and Nobel laureates have issued a memo warning of this very push for authoritarianism and an attack on our already unstable democracy.
While I could give many examples of the Trump administration’s autocratic practices, to which there is a word limit so it would be difficult to point out all of them, but the obvious examples strikingly prove this theory and the need for democracy has grown, proven by the democratic protests around the globe such as France and China. It has been said that the strength of global democracy is largely dependent on the strength of our democracy which is flawed by the lack of representation to the people, among other things.
There was a study done that stated that in autocratic systems there is 0.2% of the people that affect the the outcome of elections, Can you guess our percentage? That’s right, exactly the same at 0.2%.
I think the statement can be made that we should have been concentrating on our own democracy before we tried instilling it upon the rest of the world.
In conclusion I would like to ask everyone that, in terms of politics, we sever our divisive political ties and the sown seeds of hate to restore and even improve our great democratic experiment. While the world certainly doesn’t have a “demand” problem, there is certainly a “supply” problem and I feel our country must rally to save it.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
