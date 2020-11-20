Kids’ education suffering as coronavirus rages
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released a study in September that predicted that children who are part of this online learning generation are expected to see 3 percent shaved off their earnings over time. According to the report, the nation will lose $25-30 trillion over the rest of the century.
The report states that the education level of people entering the workforce has a significant impact on the rate at which the economy grows in the long run. A more educated person is more likely to have a job, work longer hours, and be paid more. Higher education levels also correspond to improved health and lower rates of mortality and crime. All of these dynamics contribute to a faster growing economy.
Education researchers and economists are all finding that the long-term economic consequences of such a prolonged period without in-person schooling are devastating. The Gross Domestic Product could drop by 2.9 percent for the remainder of the century as this generation of kids enters the workforce.
Nearly every level of government agrees that online learning, and prolonged periods out of school, can stunt a child’s educational growth. While there is no clear-cut parallel in history to the coronavirus pandemic, a professor of economics at Tulane University found that following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it took students two years to catch up.
We need to do everything we can to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus so that our kids can be in school, receiving face to face education. What can you do to help our kids?
— Clark Cowden, Terre Haute
