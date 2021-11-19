Smoking raises the risk of premature births
Every November, we observe prematurity awareness month. Premature birth is defined as any birth before the 37th week of pregnancy and is the number one cause of death of newborns in the United States.
According to the March of Dimes, every one in eight babies is born prematurely. Of the six counties in Indiana with the highest birth rates, Marion County has the highest rate of premature birth at 11 percent. Vigo County had an 18.1 percent smoking during pregnancy rate in 2019, which can increase the risk of a premature birth.
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers free, confidential cessation counseling to help smokers quit and stay quit. Pregnant smokers who call the Quitline receive even greater intensity of support and resources, such as 10 calls instead of the standard 4. Callers work with a trained coach and work on creating a quit plan that is tailored to meet their needs.
Those struggling with tobacco/nicotine/vaping use can call 1-800-Quit-Now, text ‘Ready’ to 200-400, or visit QuitNowIndiana.com today.
— Sarah Knoblock
Tobacco Free
Vigo Coalition
Chances And Services
for Youth
Terre Haute
Is Indiana getting fair funding share?
It surprises me to read how happy we are in Indiana to receive almost $9 billion from the nation’s recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
With 2.7% of the nation’s population, I would have expected Indiana to receive closer to $27 billion, 2.7% of the $1 trillion. Sure, we are a “fly over” state and somewhat used to being stiffed by our federal friends. But, I don’t think we should be so happy about receiving only 1/3 of our fair share.
— Bert Williams, Terre Haute
