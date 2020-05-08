Engage in the voting process
As the coronavirus disease has disrupted the lives of our citizens, we’ve been forced to change the way we live our lives in the wake of this new enemy.
One of these changes is how we carry out our responsibilities in the democratic process. The League of Women Voters of Vigo County regretfully had to cancel our planned voter registration efforts and candidate forums. Nevertheless, we continue to be a source of voter engagement for our residents. Voters can access Vote411.org to learn about candidates’ backgrounds, qualifications and policy priorities and positions. This resource is user friendly: Just enter your address to find information on the candidates listed on your ballot.
In addition, we join those around the state to encourage voters to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Registered voters can go to indianavoters.in.gov. Once voters have submitted their information and are in their voter portal, use the toolbar on the left side of the screen: select the “Absentee Voting” followed by “Vote By Mail.” From there, voters can directly request an absentee ballot.
For those who do not want to fill out an application online, you may request an absentee voter application by calling the Absentee Voter Office at 812-462-3235. Voters may also go to indianavoters.in.gov to download an application to submit to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office. Once the application is received, Vigo County voters need to send the filled out application to:
Vigo County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Courthouse 1st Floor, 33 S. Third St., Terre Haute IN 47807.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, May 21.
— Carolyn Callecod and Carly Schmitt
League of Women Voters of Vigo County
Why is recycling center closed?
I am wondering why the recycling center at the Vigo County Solid Waste location is not open.
With the ISU recycling plant closed, there is very little options for disposing of recycled materials. The site at Solid Waste is not a place where people gather to socialize and I’m certain the Vigo County Highway Department is still operating so why does the recycling center need to be closed?
I’m more likely to drown in my accumulated recycled materials than die from COVID-19.
— Annie Whitman, Terre Haute
