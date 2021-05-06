Brittlebank Park’s time has come
After many years of being a low priority on the city’s budget, Brittlebank Park deserves to receive needed improvements.
The Pickleball community has, in large part, given this park a new rebirth. Pickleball players are the largest and most active group using this park. They have volunteered hours of work and spent thousands of dollars of player’s money on improvements at Brittlebank. The Pickleball community has asked the city for help to turn this park into one of the best tournament complexes in the state of Indiana, but to no avail. Lack of funding has always been the city’s response.
As reported in this paper, the city will receive $38.23 million dollars over the next two years from the American Rescue Plan Act. They also have a very good chance for $50 million dollars more in READI money. That is $88+/- million dollars over the next two years. Surely the Pickleball community has earned, by their hard work and money invested at Brittlebank Park, a little help from the city.
We have the opportunity to turn this once rundown park into a large tournament complex that will draw people from all over the country. People that will spend money at our restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and retail stores. Now is the time to invest some of the city’s capital on Brittlebank Park for the good of all and to honor your word to the Pickleball community here in Terre Haute.
— Steve Bedwell, Terre Haute
Classy performance
I am a lifelong music lover and a true gem of Terre Haute is the symphony orchestra. I attended the last concert of the season last Saturday and whether it the was the fact that they were back in Tilson Music Hall or because the full orchestra was present, but it was magical.
The selection of music was exceptional; the tempo was lively (you wouldn’t sleep through these) and outstanding performances by Samantha Johnson-Helms, Rebecca McGuire and Daniel Aizenshtadt only added to the enjoyment. This was world class music — right here in Terre Haute.
Thanks go out to Dr. David Bowden and all of the talented musicians of the THSO for making our everyday world a little brighter through music.
— Lennis Triplett, Farmersburg
