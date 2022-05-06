Credit to the city for park project
Over the last three years I have written several letters to the editor, dozens of Facebook posts and many emails to the mayor asking the city administration and the parks department to improve Brittlebank Park. My main topic has been the Pickleball potential at this park. Most of my comments have been critical of these folks for not understanding how fast Pickleball is growing and that Terre Haute was missing a great opportunity by not investing in Brittlebank Park.
As many of you may know, due to some hard work by the parks department and the mayor, Brittlebank Park will be getting a major renovation that should give Terre Haute an opportunity to once again be a premier Pickleball complex. As hard as I have been on the city administration and parks department over the last years, I want to also sincerely thank them for their hard work and forward thinking on this much needed project! The Pickleball community will be good stewards of this investment.
It will now fall on the Pickleball community to develop, promote and maximize this great complex we have been given and the sport of Pickleball.
— Steve Bedwell, Terre Haute
Plenty of money, but not for schools
One sentence stood out from Mark Bennett’s May 6 column in the Tribune-Star about the failed school referendum:
“Vigo has the eighth-highest property tax rate among Indiana counties, but the portion paid toward the Vigo County schools’ unit rate is one of the state’s lowest ...”
Perhaps Mark can do some of his very effective reporting on where the rest of the money is going. It might be time to reallocate away from the seeming hundreds of hands reaching into the public pot. Then maybe we can build schools worthy of livestock, let alone human beings.
— Mike Riggins, Terre Haute
