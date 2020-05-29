Nuns have a right to their viewpoints
I truly felt that I had to respond to the letter from Bernard G. Frye regarding the Sisters of Providence at St. Mary’s.
You do know, don’t you, Mr. Frye, that everyone is entitled to their opinions, guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution? The Cardinal is entitled to his opinion, but nuns aren’t? Or is this more a case of the glass ceiling? He’s a man and they’re women so just keep your mouths shut and go about your nun business?
You do know Cardinal Dolan has a boss, too, right? He’s called The Pope. Do you think the Cardinal checked with Pope Francis before he spoke? I assure you he did not. Pope Francis has made it clear enough he does not approve of Trump.
I, and many like-minded people, are just flummoxed as to why so many religious people support Trump. He’s told thousands of lies that can actually be proved. He’s made fun of a physically challenged reporter. He’s called people stupid and a whole lot worse. He disbanded the original Pandemic Response Team for no other reason than Obama set it up, causing the entire country to fall behind on the response time to C-19. A revolving door should be installed in the White House for all those people Trump fired because they didn’t agree with every stupid thing that dribbled out of his mouth.
Tell me, what is it about him that reflects any Christian behavior at all?
You know, if Obama had done a fraction of what Trump has done, he wouldn’t have been president for eight years or even four.
I am not Catholic but I stand behind the good Sisters 100%.
Those of you who hate anything a Democrat has to say, bring it. I have broad shoulders.
— Pam Curts, Terre Haute
