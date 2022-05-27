Complicit in the gun carnage
The front page story on May 25 was the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 elementary school students and two adults dead. Also on May 25, buried inside was the story of a mass shooting in Goshen, Indiana, that left two dead and three injured. We’ve had more mass shootings in the U.S. this year than we’ve had days so far this year.
Meanwhile, according to the Brady Campaign, Senator Todd Young has received $2.9 million in contributions from the NRA, and Senator Mike Braun has received $1.2 million in NRA contributions.
In 2016 my family lost my 17-year-old cousin to gun violence. He died by suicide, and all evidence around suicide points to the likelihood that he wouldn’t have succeeded in his attempt and would still be alive today if there hadn’t been a gun in the home. (According to Harvard Public Health, 85% of suicide attempts by gun end in death; just 3% of suicide attempts by drug overdose, the most commonly-used method, end in death.)
How many more lives have to be lost while we allow the NRA’s campaign contributions to sway the actions of our elected officials into blocking common-sense and widely popular legislation like universal background checks and red flags laws?
These kinds of mass shootings didn’t happen like this when I was in school — and I’m only 33. What changed? The assault weapons ban expired. It’s long past time to re-instate that ban. If our elected officials don’t act, we must act: take to the streets, build power, and vote them out. Otherwise, we’re complicit in this.
— Sister Emily TeKolste, SP, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
