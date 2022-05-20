Great evening for recognition of educators
Wednesday evening, May 4, was certainly a special one for members of the Vigo County School Corp. community. The Vigo County Education Foundation, along with presenting sponsors Indiana American Water, Bose McKinney & Evans, Kelly Education, Novelis, The Hometown Savings Bank and Union Hospital, hosted the 36th annual “Excellence in Education” banquet at the Providence Center on the beautiful Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus.
The purpose of the event was to recognize and thank 32 of the best educators in the Vigo County School Corp. for the excellent work that they do. Attendees at the banquet included the award winners, their principals, families, and teachers from their school families, and numbered just over 350 people.
The Board of Directors of the Vigo County Education Foundation would like to thank those presenting sponsors, as well as partner sponsors, Allstate Insurance Agents Bryan Sponsler and Mike Woods, Brampton Brick, Inc., Duke Energy, Foster Wealth Management, Alex Allen-Hodge and Ron Hodge, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and Sycamore Insurance Associates.
Thank you to our supporting sponsors, Argentum Group at Morgan Stanley, Bayh College of Education, Local Union #725, I.B.E.W., MyEyeDr Brian Ross and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Thanks also include First Financial Bank for providing such lovely centerpieces for the tables, Susan Dinkel of WTHI, who served as the evening’s emcee, Strawbridge for photography, and WTWO/WAWV for creating a congratulatory promo.
A community that provides such outstanding recognition to its educators is one to be applauded. Thank you for your continuing support.
— Dierdre Llewellyn, Board Member and Banquet Chair
— Jane Nichols, Executive Director
Vigo County Education Foundation
