In this challenging time of finding enough material to fill the columns of the paper, I want to say thank you for the creativity reflected in the sports section. Although not a core “sports fan,” I played enough as a high school student to retain an interest, and I’ve learned a lot.
I’m not from this area, so I really knew nothing of the high points of our local high school teams, and not enough of ISU’s sports history, even as a retired faculty member there. And I now also know something of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, and RHIT’s sports.
But I’m writing to encourage you to consider broadening your exploration and reporting related to local/regional activities, perhaps to expand the front section further, especially with the reduction of opportunities for coverage of local events that are not sports-oriented. Something that I’ve greatly appreciated since moving to Terre Haute almost 30 years ago from the Boston area was the vibrancy, depth and accessibility of the local arts, theater and music activities and organizations. And at the moment, those are also on lockdown, and may well be for most of the summer.
So my suggestion is to do some comparable investigative reporting/story-telling of the background, history and high points of organizations such as the Community Theater, the Community Band, the Terre Haute Symphony, the Swope, Arts Illiana, functions at ISU such as the Summer Theater, Performing Arts series, the ISU Art Gallery, etc. Many people, of course, do appreciate these wonderful resources — but I think many also take them somewhat for granted, not realizing how special they are. But they are missed.
I’ve focused on the arts, but such stories could also be extended out to other key aspects of Terre Haute and the Valley: Our two impressive medical centers; the library; the parks; the Humane Society; notable local businesses/restaurants (Baesler’s and Stables come to mind) — or even the Tribune-Star itself.
— Jean Kristeller, Terre Haute
