Integrity in voting essential to process
The Terre-Haute Tribune-Star recently published an editorial which was also printed in The Goshen News titled, “Voting rights need expansion, not suppression.” The accusation that Republican legislators were practicing a “nationwide orgy of undemocratic voter-suppression efforts” is inflammatory and polarizing. How do you characterize the “undemocratic” widespread voting process changes during the last election including changing times and dates for voting, mailing absentee ballots without request, changing eligibility requirements, using unsecured drop boxes, counting procedures, post-mark validation, and voter identification.
We’ve always had an election “day” — not an election “season.” If all 200,000-plus adults who die each month voted early we’d have 200,000 illegitimate votes tallied.
While encouraging voting, it’s a lie to suggest that time-tested voting on Election Day with early and absentee voting when indicated, poses hardship to voters. By far, the largest deterrent to voting is voter apathy. There should be universal agreement for integrity in the voting process. Before claiming it now exists, surveys (I can supply sources) have shown that over 90% of high school students admitted cheating in school, 86% of college students admit to cheating, 30-40% of Americans cheat on their marital partners, and a significant percentage of adults believe it’s OK to cheat on tax returns. Without preventive firewalls or anti-viral programs, our computers are compromised. Most embezzlers were “trusted” employees.
I am required to show my ID (three forms) to obtain my real ID Indiana Driver’s license, to receive my money from my bank, to fly, to obtain prescriptions for controlled substance or products limited to adults, to receive health care, to obtain tickets and admission for events. It’s not onerous to require an ID to vote — it’s an act of responsibility.
Without making judgment on the November election vote tally, integrity of the voting process is essential to give confidence to all voters and should never be compromised.
— Kenneth Petersen, Goshen
