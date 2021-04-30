IFC reacts to the Chauvin verdict
The InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley (IFC), composed of members of diverse religious affiliations and humanitarian belief systems, expresses its relief that the Minneapolis jury has found former police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty on all charges and thus fully accountable for the death of George Floyd. As a group, the IFC is against all forms of violence and therefore is also relieved that there is no death penalty in Minnesota, as should be the case in all the states of our nation and the federal government.
We hope and pray that Chauvin uses his time in prison for his own spiritual and moral growth, fully absorbing the reality of the death he caused and the life he could have saved. May he seek wisdom and find ways to serve those around him for the remainder of his days.
We agree with the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s oft-quoted statement, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Although we can finally see that arc bending, it still has a long way to go before we can call ourselves a truly just society, especially for many of our African American brothers and sisters. Based on numerous past experiences, they have become distrustful and often view police officers as adversaries rather than as fellow citizens who protect and serve by enforcing laws. Changing that attitude will require serious self-reflection and scrupulous self-evaluation on the part of law enforcement at all levels nationwide which, hopefully, will lead to significant procedural and even systemic reforms. We look forward to that process, and the changes that might result.
While we appreciate all that the Terre Haute Police Department and the sheriff’s office have done to maintain positive relations throughout our community, we realize — as do they — there is always more work to be done. If we can be helpful in that process, we would be happy to contribute our share.
— Arthur Feinsod and the IFC Executive Committee
For the Membership of the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
