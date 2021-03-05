Cigarette tax hike not nearly enough
For years, health and business groups in Indiana have called for a $2 increase in the cigarette tax, saying it’s the most effective policy to reduce smoking and improve health. And, following the pandemic, you would think public health would be a top priority for our lawmakers.
Unfortunately, state representatives just approved a state budget that contains a 50-cent cigarette tax increase. All available evidence shows that a small cigarette tax increase, especially anything less than one dollar, won’t do much to improve health or drive down smoking rates and it is not supported by public health groups.
So, I am asking Sen. Jon Ford to help fix this mess in the state Senate. The Senate should either increase the tax by a dollar or more or strip the tax out of the budget bill all together. The health challenges Indiana faces are too serious to simply settle for a 50-cent cigarette tax hike.
— Shelly Rigsby Stuthers, Southern Illinois and Southwestern,
Indiana Respiratory Disease Program, Terre Haute
Trump conduct as bad as it can get
In response to Mr. Walt Conner of Robinson, Ill., I’m not sure a president could’ve handled it (the pandemic) any worse — the politicizing of the global pandemic by claiming it was a Democratic hoax, which dissuaded many people to take the necessary precautions that were essential in decreasing the cases.
Then you have his roll-out of the drug hydroxychloroquine that proved to be totally ineffective against the virus, also note that the drug is dangerous when misused.
Last off you had the roll-out of PPEs that was a total disaster. There were states competing with other states without the help of the federal government.
With that being said and as I stated above, I’m not sure how you could do much worse and as for the treatment of Trump, when you make your bed, you have to sleep in it.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
