Gun lunacy may backfire
A few years ago, a caller threatened to come over and beat me up because I wouldn’t violate my organization’s policies to suit him.
Now that you can carry a gun without a permit in Indiana, the next time this hothead gets angry, he’ll just come over and shoot me.
It’s nice to know my governor and state legislators consider me, as well as the rest of us who deal with sometimes unbalanced members of the public, expendable. You can be prosecuted for shooting someone, but not for passing a law that virtually guarantees more people will be shot.
It’s tragic, but I guess this lunacy won’t end until the chickens come home to roost, and lawmakers, or their loved ones, die at the hands of someone too irresponsible to safely own a gun.
— Steve Hardin, Terre Haute
Stench rising from the GOP
Unless you live in the news desert of Fox News, you would know that Ginni Thomas texted Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, trying to get him to overturn the election.
And she attended the Jan. 5 rally at the Capitol, leading up to the riot.
In turn, Justice Thomas was the single dissenting vote when the rest of the Supreme Court ordered Trump to turn over papers.
The stench of the Grand Old Party keeps getting grander. Grand Odius Putridness = GOP.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Grocery hopes
It is so wonderful to watch the 12 Points area revitalize and grow. Unfortunately, the CVS drug store has closed. Before CVS opened their store there, there were several grocery stores on that property.
Just an idea, but I would love to see a grocery store there again. Wouldn’t it be lovely if Baesler’s would open a north side store there?
— Annie Whitman, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.