Solution may rest with the Russian people
Vladimir Putin and his military machine have led the great Russian people down the darkest of all moral paths, into the darkest night of hospitals exploding, children screaming for lost parents, to ice-cold infanticide. And the control of information is so tight and absolute, the Russian people can hardly know it.
Oh, they’re Red alright, but it’s the red of “tooth and claw,” not the Red of the egalitarian ideals behind their founding. A people of great soul — the people of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky and Chekhov, the people of magnificent icons glowing in candlelit Orthodox churches — are being led with chains through their noses off the cliff, to ethical freefall, tumbling past the level of even the most heartless of beasts.
If an outraged world cannot stop Putin, the Russian people must rise up and force this monster into a cage from which he can never escape, a spectacle that would stand as a warning to tyrants everywhere — to those among us here who admire Putin’s “genius” and seek to return to being more one himself or those who have already earned such a dubious distinction (Assad, Kim Jong-un, etc.) — that people of good heart, great soul and proud tradition will not tolerate being led into cruel madness, as too many of us were on January 6, 2021.
— Arthur Feinsod, Terre Haute
Bipartisanship? It’s about time
Congratulations to the U.S. Senate. They proved bipartisanship is still alive by taking on and passing a bill addressing one of today’s most vexing problems: What time is it?
They passed a bill with unanimous consent to move us to daylight savings time permanently. Of course, they had to put it off for a year to protect their backsides just in case they might have offended someone.
According to Sen. Marco Rubio, the change will enable children to play outdoors later and reduce seasonal depression. This action surely improved my mental health now that I don’t have to remember where I put the instructions to reset that digital clock beside the bed twice a year. Hooray!
Next maybe we can get some of the Indiana state legislators to go outside at noon and see where the sun is located and put Indiana back in the central time zone where we belong.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
