Relief package will cost us dearly in future
Your headline in 48-point type in the March 11, 2021, issue of the newspaper is very misleading. The proper headline, in 48-point or greater type, should have been that Congress OKs $1.9 trillion spending spree.
The reason I say this is the fact that only about 9 percent of the bill, $18 billion, is devoted to COVID-19 relief. To gain a little perspective on this fiasco one should take a look at the numbers that have been committed that will have to be paid at some time in the future. Each person in this country just incurred a debt of about $5,600. Going just a bit farther down the road, of the 330 million people currently in the country, 24 percent of them are under 18 years old so their parents are bearing a debt of about $8,000 dollars each.
Now, as we come a bit further down this road, only one-half of the population pays taxes, therefore the cost comes up to a neat $16,000 per taxpayer.
Given the spending we have experienced in the last decade of this country, one can only see that great economic harm is in the future. Our current debt now exceeds the GDP (Gross National Product) of the country. The total debt of each taxpayer is approaching $200,000. I have no idea of how we shall retire this debt but I can assure you that it will be painful beyond compare.
I have sent letters to you in prior years that evoked little or no response from so-called educated financial types. Maybe someone far more intelligent and better educated than this writer can tell how we can overcome this problem. I should note that I am in the twilight of my time on earth so it will become a problem for others. Maybe that is the best solution — let George do it.
— Raymond Broshar, Terre Haute
