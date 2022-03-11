Keep fossil fuel moving freely
All personal, narcissistic, egoistic, political and even criminal issues aside, why in a world that exists on a system of barter, trade and buying and selling of commodities between countries of the world that possess commodities which are desired by (all) the other countries would any nation possessive of sound leadership, stop the production and fair sale of, in this case, the two most precious commodities that every nation on earth must have (for the foreseeable future) that is natural gas and oil?
Even if an all-electric transportation world were possible at this point in time, by far, the entire world must, without a doubt have to rely on natural gas and oil for many more decades. The infrastructure of the entire world, and the nations in it who operate any number of the 1.3 billion gas-powered vehicles simply cannot be created worldwide, to support a change so massive, so soon.
Also, in my opinion, it is a mix of electric, hybrid, and gas vehicles, and coal and mostly nuclear power that will fuel our needs in the future.
The physical (im)possibility of creating such a massive infrastructure change, worldwide, in even a handful of decades is one thing, however, the truth is that the U.S. production and sale, while at the same time beginning to scale (the world) up for a hybrid/nuclear future, could be financed by the profits of the sale of that natural gas and oil, in diminishing quantities, as we, the U.S., and the world’s dependency on those two things lessons.
Taxing the rich to gain $1 billion a year will net this country $1 trillion in 1,000 years and as shown in the past will help nobody.
We can’t even fix the poisonous water supply of one major city, does anyone really believe we can make such a massive change to the transportation infrastructure of our entire nation in, very generously, even 50 years?
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
