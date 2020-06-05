Be cautious with that optimism
Steve Templeton (Flashpoint essay, May 25) needs to rethink his statistics. The Indiana survey that determined that only 2.8% had, or had recovered from, COVID-19 does not justify optimism or downplaying risks.
Correctly interpreted, the results of the survey mean that at least 97.2% of Indiana residents are still vulnerable to infection. Remember, 97.2% is practically everybody.
Let’s do another extrapolation, making Templeton’s simple assumption that cases and outcomes are randomly distributed over the population.
So far, Indiana has had 1,832 deaths. Extrapolating to the entire population, there are 1832/0.028 = 65,428 potential Indiana deaths. Herd immunity requires 70-90% to recover and be immune to stop the epidemic. Using the more optimistic 70%, herd immunity will require a mere 45,800 deaths. Comforting.
Ignore Pollyanna vaccine predictions. Well-tested vaccines, as for measles, are safe and effective, but take years to develop. While there are some clever ideas to speed development, such as mRNA vaccines, I fear political pressure will force the hasty release of an unsafe or ineffective vaccine.
What must be done if we want to open up is for everyone to always wear a mask. It gives the wearer a little protection, though not much. However, it gives everyone around you good protection should you be an unwitting asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier.
Obviously, a lot of you think you have a “right” to not wear a mask. This really means you think you have a right to be a serial killer. Because some of you will be.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
