GOP rhetoric has been proven false
In her May 29, letter Gail Hennemann states that “more Biden destroys our country we will have big Republican wins ...” She couldn’t be more wrong. Let us consider the facts about Republican rhetoric in the past:
In the 1960s, Republicans claimed that the passage of Medicare would end capitalism. It was proven to be false.
In 1993, when Bill Clinton raised taxes on the wealthy, Republicans claimed it would increase unemployment and grow budget deficits. The exact opposite happened.
Republicans said that Obamacare would have “death panels” to decide who would live and who would die. Wrong. No such death panels were ever proposed and nothing of the kind ever happened.
They said the 2009 laws to improve automobile fuel efficiency standards would kill the U.S. auto industry. Wrong. The new standards were followed by a resurgence of the U.S. auto industry enabling them to hire back tens of thousands of workers.
They said environmental protection laws requiring companies to clean up their pollution would create an undue burden and kill businesses. Nope, it never happened.
They said Ebola would spread across the country because President Obama allowed American Ebola patients to be treated in the US. The outbreak never happened.
They said President Obama would open our borders to illegal immigrants. Wow, were they wrong about that. Under Obama, we set new records for deporting more illegal immigrants than any other president.
They said Obama would drive up the federal budget deficit. That didn’t happen. Obama inherited $1.4 trillion deficit. He reduced it by two thirds.
While someone could no doubt find instances where Democrats engage in over-the-top rhetoric, nothing compares to the consistently false and erroneous claims made by the GOP in recent years. When a political party has been so dismally wrong about nearly everything over the past 60 years, that party should lose all credibility. The Republican Party must stop being anti-people, anti-environment and the party for the rich.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, formerly of Terre Haute
