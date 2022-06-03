Time to ban assault weapons
Once again, we are faced with the fact that in this country companies produce, retailers sell, people buy, and murderers use assault weapons designed so that soldiers can kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Why is it that in the U.S., private citizens are allowed to have such weapons? Why do so many people fall for the nonsense spouted by the NRA, and why do so many Republican politicians still resist any attempts to reduce the slaughter in order to keep receiving outrageous amounts of money from the NRA?
Last week, the carnage at Robb Elementary School was added to our country’s ever-lengthening list of mass murders. What should we do? We could start by doing what New Zealand and Norway did after a single mass-killing in their countries: ban assault weapons.
Each mass-murderer is responsible for the death and misery that they inflict. But we are all complicit in allowing these killings to continue. The arms manufacturers are complicit because they make money manufacturing their lethal weapons for the public and potential murderers. Retailers are complicit because they sell such weapons to the public and potential murderers. Those who buy such weapons are complicit because they add to the vast storehouse of arms available for mass murdering. Politicians are complicit because they vote in the interests of their NRA donors, not their constituents.
We are all complicit if we do not focus on the real problem — too many guns whose main purpose is mass killings. We need to pressure our politicians to reinstate the ban on the sale of assault weapons, restrict their use, initiate a voluntary buy-back program, and move toward a future where such weapons can only be used by the military. Don’t let politicians escape by expressing their “thoughts and prayers,” and vote for candidates who will actually work to reduce gun violence.
If you really feel you must be able to fire such a weapon, perhaps you should enlist in the military.
— Carl Martland, Terre Haute
