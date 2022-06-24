Hearings are exposing truth about Jan. 6
The vast majority of people testifying at the Jan. 6 Committee are conservative Republicans who were active in Trump’s administration or were advisors though not in the White House.
Last week we heard testimony from former conservative federal judge Michael Luttig, who we learned today is a favorite of the Federalist Society. The Society has stealthily steered the careers of four of our current Supreme Court conservative judges to that court and have been favorable to having Luttig himself be appointed to the Supreme Court.
Also last week, Judge Lutig said we are a country that believes in the rule of law. He said January 6 was “a well developed plan by Trump to cling to power.”
He ended by saying that Trump and his followers are a “clear and present danger to U.S. democracy” and are openly saying they will overturn the 2024 elections if the Republicans don’t win.
I urge those of you who continue to believe in Trump and his surrogates to watch the hearings on C-Span and online repeats of the hearings.
— Cathy McGuire, Terre Haute
Longer letters are valuable content
Closed minded letter writer Bart Douglas seems to think that long religious letters are fine, but letters criticizing the delusions and craziness are rants.
The Tribune-Star is actually providing a valuable service by showing legitimate criticisms of religion, that used to be punishable by the Inquisition and even by death in modern times in Saudi Arabia.
Keep up the good work, Tribune-Star.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.