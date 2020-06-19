Standing up for what’s right
I was so pleased to see the NASCAR decision to forbid the Confederate flag at NASCAR races. It’s about time.
It was 52 years ago when Durham High School forbid display of the flag at a home football game by our rival, Southern High School, in Durham, North Carolina. Southern High’s symbol was the Confederate flag, and their school song was Dixie. They were told that if they showed the flag or their band played Dixie, our marching band would walk out, and there would be no half time show.
At the time, that was clearly pushing the edge, especially in a southern city. How did I know this? I was a member of the band, and we initiated this as a way to support our fellow black friends and students. At the time we were the only desegregated high school in the county, out of (if I remember correctly) seven high schools (three white, three black — and ours).
Members of the band got together and decided to go to our band conductor and share our concern — and that we — the band (which was mostly white) — were ready to walk out of the stands, as a group, if the flag was displayed and if Dixie was played. Our conductor supported us — and he agreed to meet with our school principal to let him know our intention. The Principal also agreed – and as I understood it, he shared this with the Principal of Southern High.
Dixie was not played, and the flag was not displayed — in 1968. We surmised that they realized that if they had not followed our request, and our band did leave the arena, there was the potential for it reaching the national press, and that they did not want to deal with that. We were surprised by our success.
— Jean Kristeller, Terre Haute
Truth will define Trump’s legacy
Our world is filled with uncertainties, terrorism threatens our safety. The culture continues its steady decline, racial tensions are on edge, opiate use is on the rise, the economy is teetering on the brink of collapse and unemployment is soaring. Yet our President thinks COVID-19 that has killed over 120,000 people so far is a joke.
This is all truth and fact, and sadly we got people that will look you in the face and say that President Trump is doing a great job, which is just downright laughable.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
