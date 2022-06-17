Appreciation for support of Strawberry Fest
The members and friends of First Congregational Church want to express their thanks for the community support of their 34th annual Strawberry Fest. This year has been a wonderful event of sharing in dessert, good music, laughter and various other new things to do here in downtown Terre Haute.
We want to thank those who made this possible through their resources: First Financial Bank and its employees have been a tremendous support. (Thank you for giving up your parking spaces!). 7th & 70 Liquors, Apple House/Bloom Brothers, B & B Foods, Cintas, Complete Outdoor and Baesler’s IGA have continued to be a steady source of help.
And we really want to thank all the volunteers who made this possible. Without their strength, commitment and cheerfulness there wouldn’t be a community event like Strawberry Fest.
The following organizations sent volunteers: Terre Haute Savings Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Vigo County Chamber of Commerce, Providence Health Care, Barnes & Noble, Terre Haute North Interact and Football team, Junior Department Club, Old National Bank, Scottish Rite, Rose-Hulman Student Affairs, Hamilton Center, VNA Hospice, Myers Tech Center, YMCA, ISU Mens Basketball, Vigo County Democratic Party, Team of Mercy, Clabber Girl, Silver Birch Assisted Living and St. Mark United Church of Christ.
Additionally, there were a large number of individual volunteers who participated and we are grateful for them. Because of these fine people, Strawberry Fest ‘22 was truly a community event and we are so grateful.
— Rev. James Elliott, First Congregational Church
