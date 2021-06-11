A salute to our men and women in blue
It was a typical quiet Tuesday morning in our southside neighborhood as my husband wheeled our trash receptacle out to the street. All of a sudden, two vehicles careened off of Margaret Avenue and onto our street, stopping in front of our mailbox.
My husband heard two men yelling loudly and then, three gunshots were fired from the second vehicle, and the quietness of the day ended abruptly. In what seemed like seconds, a patrolman was on the scene, then another, and then many as the road-rage incident unfolded.
My husband, a 76-year-old Vietnam Marine veteran, crippled with Parkinson’s disease, froze on the spot as the old symptoms of PTSD set in. While some of the officers were de-escalating the road rage incident, and other officers began to check on our neighbors, two others tended to my husband who was visibly shaken. In fact, they asked him if he needed medical help, if they could call someone for him all the while, reassuring him that all was OK and the incident was over with no one being hurt.
Those officers stayed with my husband, Ron, until he was completely calmed and family notified. In fact, they thanked Ron for his service to our country.
These men and women deserve to be thanked and honored for their service to our community, for their care and compassion to those who are innocent bystanders. My husband did not remember the names of the officers who stayed to comfort and care for him, but as we went into bedtime prayer, we thanked God for the men and women in blue and especially those who were sent to diffuse a situation that could have been so much worse in our normally little quiet neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Words are not enough to express our deepest gratitude for their dedication and professionalism. Thank you.
— Ron and Judi Horndasch, Terre Haute
