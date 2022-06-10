Reggie, if you quote an individual to support your argument, you are saying that you believe the words. Kearns’ false words that sex is always observable at birth become your false words. But Reggie’s backpedaling and other misguided statements are peripheral issues.
The heart of Reggie’s fallacious argument is that Lia Thomas’ dominance in college swimming is absolute proof that transgender females should be banned from high-school sports. No exception.
1. Lia Thomas was a college male swimmer for two seasons before deciding to transition. Thus, she trained well past puberty. Lia did not undergo hormonal treatment for two years before competing because the NCAA currently requires only one year. Hence, Lia’s time as a male competitive swimmer and her short period of hormonal therapy gave her a substantial competitive advantage. Lia is an exceptional case that should be addressed by the NCAA.
2. The study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine did find that transgender women maintained a slight advantage after two years of hormone treatment. It is important to note that in the study, transitioning occurred after puberty was well-established. Moreover, when asked, the lead author suggested that two years of hormone treatment is reasonable. A more extended transition period might be needed for a trained college athlete. Something the NCAA can address.
3. Neither the one-off case of Lia nor the sports medicine study applies to high-school students transitioning before or during puberty. These transgender women would have no advantage after a one-year transition. Indeed, there is no case in Indiana of a transgender woman excelling in sports. None. Nil. Nada. Yet, Reggie wants to slam the door on these vulnerable women.
As I stated in my original letter, Reggie has no grasp of nuance. And, going after a vulnerable group that poses no threat certainly qualifies as bigotry.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
