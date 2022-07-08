Limiting abortion limits health care
Last year when I learned that I was pregnant, my husband and I celebrated, thrilled to give our daughter a sibling. On our daily walks, we imagined ourselves as a family of four. We started using the term “kids”. Plural. I went to my 8-week scan alone, so confident in this pregnancy that I treated the appointment like just another meeting on a busy day. My doctor told me that despite a flicker of a heartbeat, my baby was measuring behind and that I would miscarry. She sent me home to wait, but my miscarriage didn’t happen. It was like my body didn’t notice that the fetus wasn’t viable, and I stayed pregnant.
Two weeks later, my doctor performed a D&C — an abortion. Afterward, I roamed the grocery store with my husband, finally free of first-trimester nausea and feeling better than I had in over a month. I reveled in the relief that this was finally over and that I could start looking forward to getting pregnant again. But it wasn’t over.
Two weeks later at my follow-up appointment, I told my doctor I thought something felt off and she did a scan to confirm that I had retained some tissue. My body really did not want to give up that pregnancy. She prescribed me two rounds of Misoprostol, the abortion pill, to encourage my body to release the tissue. My sister and I shopped for comfort snacks before I took the pills. Finally, I was no longer pregnant with that baby that I so badly wanted.
I didn’t want those abortions, but I needed them. Without those interventions, I might have developed sepsis and died, leaving my husband without a wife and my daughter without a mother. I would not have been able to go on to have my second daughter who arrived in February.
The legislation to limit abortion access in Indiana will affect miscarriage care and could pose a significant risk to the one in four pregnant women who experience pregnancy loss. Abortion is health care and like 60% of Americans, I support abortion access in the United States and in Indiana.
— Emily Dosmar, Chicago, Ill.
