The truth about masks you wear
I’m sure that our local surgeons will be surprised to know (letter to Readers’ Forum by Jerry Arnold, June 13) that the ear loop masks they wear during surgery don’t protect the patient.
Fact: While a mask does not stop free virus particles, a person doesn’t expel free virus particles. Coughing, sneezing, and talking expel droplets of bodily fluids. These droplets contain the virus. The droplets are stopped in a cloth or ear loop mask, and there the virus stays, glued down to mask fibers by dried bodily fluid until washed or discarded. That’s why medical staff wears masks, and why wearing even a cloth mask protects others. That’s why mask-wearing Chinese and Koreans have their epidemics largely under control while we’ll soon achieve three Vietnams’ worth of deaths. Trump has indeed made America great — in stupidity.
Arnold emitted a great fog of cherry-picked evidence which seems relevant, but is really designed to hide the critical fact about droplets that destroys his argument.
Wearing a mask in public is but a teeny nuisance. They’re not expensive, and don’t interfere with anything but eating. It does not mean that you’re “skeered of a little virus” for in fact it does not protect you. It means you’re a responsible member of society who cares about the welfare of others. Not wearing a mask means you’re an anti-social thug who’s not afraid to sicken or kill those around you.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Be careful with school decisions
At a time when we are in a pandemic and social distancing is critical, the Vigo County School Corp. wants to close elementary schools and crowd kids together.
Other school districts are using the 20% rule, putting 6-7 students and one teacher in a room and alternating days of the week students attend.
Why not take advantage of having extra space during this health crisis and keep the schools open until it ends?
Gather input, but don’t make rushed decisions that may result in student, faculty and staff being subjected to impaired future health or deaths.
— Pam Farris, New Rochelle, Illinois
•••
