To heal, we must confront the problem
I’d like to begin by saying thank you for the article in last weekend’s edition of the Tribune-Star about the issue of critical race theory. It was a concise explanation of a difficult theory that has been discussed in academics for more than 40 years, not the least of which is in the area of law.
I find it difficult to understand that there are those in leadership positions who don’t take this seriously. There is a clear line through our history that has exploited, and continues to exploit, humans; from slavery to the treatment of native peoples to how Hawaii was taken in as a territory, to Jim Crow, something has imbedded itself within the very way we operate (the “system”) which keeps us from progressing toward that vision of liberty and justice for all.
Those who are religious might see how that can be called “sin,” but I don’t think one has to use religion to understand that something within us has to be dealt with in order to get beyond the multitude of social problems that are before us. The first step in healing is acknowledging that there has been pattern in our collective behavior that sustains the problem. Then, having understood that the pattern is really taking place, we can develop strategies to overcome it. This is where we need leadership.
I don’t think the average person has to be well-versed in CRT to understand we have a history to deal with together ... all of us. The average person can understand that we can share in the vision that Katharine Lee Bates wrote of in her anthem:
“O beautiful for patriot dream that sees, beyond the years/
Thine alabaster cities gleam undimmed by human tears!/
America! America! God shed his grace on thee/
And crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.
— Rev. James Elliott, Greencastle
