Proposal would do away with DST
This is in reference to the proposed Sunshine Protection Act.
This bill makes Daylight Saving Time (DST) the new, permanent standard time in the USA, effective Nov. 5, 2023.
The Act has already passed the U.S. Senate, on March 15, 2022.
It now awaits action by the U.S. House of Representatives and, if passed, then on to the POTUS for his approval before becoming law.
If it does become law, there will be no more time changes by moving clocks ahead one hour on the second Sunday in March and moving clocks back one hour on the first Sunday in November.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Pro-life about more than just abortion
A recent letter writer made a statement that women’s rights were not trampled with the overturn of Roe. I disagree.
We need the federal protection and guarantee for abortion access in this country. By bringing it to the states the state Supreme Court can overturn abortion rights in that state. When abortion rights were established in 1973 and had the protection of the federal government no state Supreme Court could overturn abortion rights and abortion access was allowed in nearly every state.
If people were truly pro-life then how about free prenatal care? How about free diapers, formula, medical care from cradle to grave, free preschool and daycare and free medical care for the woman while she is giving birth? Are you all for doing this since you all wanted Roe v. Wade overturned?
— Brandon Harris, Boonville
