Dear Mom,
Two years ago, on July 4, you departed this world. There isn’t a day that I do not think of you. There isn’t a day that I do not think of your smile, your passion for life, your loyalty to cause, your work ethic, your sense of humor, or love for your friends and family. Every day, I think about “if”. “If” you were still here on Earth, would you have been able to continue to fulfill your mission during these last two years? “If” you were able to somehow respond to our efforts on that fateful day in Krakow on July 4, 2019, would our world look different? “If” I had ever asked you, what should my role be in moving forward? Maybe, I just need to stop asking “If”! But, I still have so many unanswered questions. On a daily basis, I ponder my course, and wonder “if” I am doing everything possible to make sure that people will always remember you. Would you approve?
As I think about what your final thoughts may have been at 7:11 a.m. on July 4, 2019, in Krakow, Poland, I realize that you would not want me to second guess myself two years later. Perhaps, to truly come to terms with the above questions, I need to examine the word, “If”. Depending on the dictionary, “if” is a conjunction used for introducing a situation that may or may not happen. Unfortunately, that obvious disclosure does little to pacify my queries. “If” I recall correctly your favorite poem was “If” by Rudyard Kipling. So, “if” I may, I’d like to borrow a few words from Mr. Kipling which may help me and others react to different situations in life in the search for answers:
If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
Mom, over the years, I heard you say (and tweet) these words many times. And now, two years after you left us, these words ring loud and clear. As you are my guiding light, you reinforced to me and others to always believe in yourself. You always said, “You can only do your best, so just do your best!” In addition, I always try to keep my wits about me. Regardless of the situation, I know that you (and Dad) taught me to be strong-willed, patient, humble and honest. Lastly, despite many detractors, you taught the world that hope, healing and humanity will always win vs. hate and that forgiveness is the vehicle to that destination.
If you can dream — and not make dreams your master;
If you can think — and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
Mom, you definitely taught me and others to dream … ”to dream the impossible dream”, which you sang just hours before you passed away. My dreams include being successful in my career, on the tennis court, and hopefully (and finally) meeting my “sole” mate. And no, since I know that you are curious, unfortunately, I have not met her and am continuing to accept applications. In addition, by following your lead, I have tried to never get too high or too low after a “win” or a “loss”. As you demonstrated to me during your entire life, when confronted by adversity, I saw you pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get back on your feet. These and other life lessons I will carry forever.
If you can make one heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’
Mom, you were definitely a risk-taker, and never regretted any of your choices in life. After Doda (Aunt) Miriam passed away in 1993, you courageously decided to open a Holocaust museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. If you recall, I thought that you were going to fail. I was wrong. After you met Dr. Hans Munch in Germany on the heels of Doda Miriam’s death, you told me that you were going to forgive Dr. Munch. I told you that this would be a mistake. Boy, was I wrong! You did not care what anyone (including your son) thought of these decisions. Many of your critics, to this day, still denounce you. However, Mom, be aware that I (as well as thousands of your admirers around the world) are here to defend your actions. Mom, when arsonists burned down the CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Nov. 18, 2003, you were adamant that the museum would be re-built on the same grounds. It was. Your belief in yourself (against all odds), your perseverance and sheer determination are traits that we all can learn from and hope to emulate.
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings — nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And — which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son
Mom, one of your greatest’s gifts was the consistency in how you treated and communicated with others. You talked to a 15-year-old girl (whose boyfriend just cheated on her) with the same intensity as you did the Prime Minister of Israel or the President of Poland. You had this uncanny ability to relate to people on the most basic and genuine level. I am still trying to master this skill. If you have any thoughts, please let me know.
Kipling’s poem “If”, in many ways, embodies how you raised me. Like Kipling’s poem, you made me understand how to be successful in life and how to handle defeat. I had always thought that these lessons manifested themselves in 1987 when I battled cancer. Now, I seem to realize that you were always trying to prepare me for the day when you were no longer here. Your eternal presence will always be with me. Mom, I would not be half the man without you and Dad. So, in coming to terms with all of this, I should maybe NOW ask, “It is not if, but when …”. When being that the time is now for me to continue your work.
Seeking inspiration, I recently read an interesting quote from Will Reeve, the now-29-year-old son of the late Christopher Reeve. Will said, “… But when you miss someone so deeply, when you spend so much time wondering if you’re on the right path, doing the right things, being the right person and you don’t have your hero around to help you, the slightest cosmic reassurance feels profound …”
Mom, despite occasional challenges and obstacles that I know that you encountered, I will continue to tell your story! I hope that you are proud of me!
Love, Alex
P.S. Mom, additional “Blue Angel” sightings in the next few weeks and months are definitely encouraged!
— Alex Kor, Son of Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor who promoted hope, peace, justice, kindness and forgiveness
