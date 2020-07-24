CPR proponents should not fear program review
If those who support the CPR sex-education program have science- and evidence-based arguments, then they should welcome a review by qualified experts. Opposition to this most minimal form of oversight is the sign of their bad faith and sense of entitlement — that CPR is exceptional and exempt from standards that apply to all, especially those who have taxpayer funded access to our children.
Indeed, those who favor the status quo rely on worn out “culture war” clichés (in which they invariably posture as besieged “victims”) and claims that should be unthinkable in rational, public discourse — that we seek to groom our children, provide them with sex toys, reduce them to animals, implant in them sexual fantasies, and encourage pedophilia, etc. For the VCSC to provide a platform for such willful prejudice and ignorance is neither moral nor healthy.
I would suggest that, instead of presenting the veneer of due diligence, even as some members of the VCSC work behind the scenes with CPR to finagle minimal changes, the VCSC should assess the needs of our actual population and choose a curriculum that is age appropriate, medically accurate, free from shaming, and inclusive of LGBTQ students and students with disabilities.
Frankly, in the midst of preventable COVID-19 mass death, the danger of selectively thumbing one’s nose at science is all too clear. To therefore compel parents and educators to enter into a “debate” with supporters of CPR, as though there were two equally science-, logic-, data-, and evidence-based sides on this issue, is utterly disingenuous.
This is not the example VCSC should be setting for our children — who, at minimum, should be learning critical thinking to make informed decisions given the contingencies of their own lives.
— Dr. Namita Goswami
Terre Haute
