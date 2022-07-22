Know facts before just spouting off
Mr. Knoefler, your letter to the editor in the July 18 edition of the Tribune is full of misinformation.
The Jan. 6 Committee is not a legal fact-finder. It cannot criminally prosecute anyone, and hearsay is most assuredly admissible, just not in court, where the determination of admissible evidence is governed by the Federal Rules of Evidence. If “hearsay” is corroborated, then it is not hearsay, and much of what Ms. Hutchinson testified to has been corroborated. It is important to remember that Ms. Hutchinson was chief of staff Mark Meadows right hand aide, and went everywhere with him, so she would have been firsthand privy to all kinds of information. Furthermore, she has no reason to lie because she testified under oath and would be subject to penalties if it was later determined she was lying.
Only the president has the power to call up the D.C. National Guard in D.C. and delegates that authority through the secretary of defense and secretary of the Army, not the D.C. mayor. See dc.ng.mil and nationalguard.mil. The former president did put the guard on alert prior to Jan. 6, and there is absolutely no evidence that Speaker Pelosi rejected that notification. See politifact.com and apnews.com. The 340 Guard members on duty had been assigned to traffic control, some crowd control, logistics and the like. It was not until things went dreadfully sideways when the D.C. mayor requested additional guard assistance at 2 p.m. and Acting Defense Secretary Miller immediately called in another 1,100 guardsmen. Same citations.
It is abundantly clear there was no cover-up of any kind going on Jan. 6, and it would be appreciated if you would check your facts before spouting such nonsense.
— Ann Carlisle, Terre Haute
