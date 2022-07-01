Welcoming efforts make us all proud
Thank you to Dr. Sarah Scank for all the hard work and effort you and your friends invested to make the family from Ukraine feel at home her in our (their) great country.
Your efforts in this for a long period of time and hundreds of hours of work reflect on the great character and humanity you have. It was such a wonderful overture on your part and this is one of the many virtues that makes us all so proud of you.
We know many more were involved and they and their many hours and days of hard work certainly are appreciated, too. This was one of the greatest humanitarian acts I ever have been proud to observe. What a great reflection on this great country that we have such people so willingly to give of so much of themselves to welcome this family.
We are all proud of your efforts (and your friends) to work so hard and reflect so highly on this great country. Thank you seems so little yet we all thank you. I am sure the family will never never forget your gracious generosity no will we.
Thank you and may God bless all.
— Marsha and Tim Long, Carbon
Limiting seating not good business
Something’s wrong here.
Why would Vigo County get the now-building Queen of Terre Haute Casino to reduce the size of its banquet venue down from 500 seats to 200 seats? Just think of the revenue lost to the county in those missing 300 seats.
Tribune-Star reporter Howard Greninger, in his June 23 article, quotes County Commissioner Chris Switzer as explaining that our new downtown convention center has only 200 seats, and the commissioners do not welcome the competition that this larger casino event space would bring.
With both event spaces bringing in county revenue, this doesn’t sound like good business to me.
— Mary McLaughlin, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.