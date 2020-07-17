America first! — in cases, deaths
Many thanks to all the people who refuse to wear masks in public places, as well as those who ignore social distancing guidelines and believe this whole pandemic thing is a hoax. You have helped propel USA to leading the world in cases and deaths.
With a population of over 1.3 billion, there is a chance India could overtake us. But if we reopen schools and sporting venues next month and continue merrily on our way, I’m confident they’ll never catch us. Even with a vaccine possible in 6-12 months, since nearly half the population will refuse it, we should be able to maintain our number one status for one or two years. Of course, we owe much of the credit to the inspired leadership of our president.
I do believe H.L. Mencken nailed it over 100 years ago when he predicted, “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Thank you, Henry. I do believe that glorious day is upon us.
— Ed Pabst, Terre Haute
Hardest hit need greater support
The Tribune-Star recently published comments by ISU economics professor Robert Guell. While an 11.1% unemployment figure may be better than the last few months, it’s still far beyond what it typically is.
Approximately four times as many Hoosiers are hurting due to unemployment, as is typical for this time of year. Though Gov. Holcomb has extended the moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs, that still leaves people far behind on their bills when the moratorium expires at the end of this month.
We need the federal government to come in to support those who have been hardest hit and to help with state and local budgets devastated by this pandemic. Sen. Todd Young must lead the way on ensuring people have the food, housing and health care that they need.
— Jennifer Moon, Terre Haute
