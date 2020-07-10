Praying for end to all violence
We, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, agonize over the continued violence we see taking place throughout our country. We continue to pray for all those who experience or have experienced issues of violence — especially as our nation addresses the ongoing issues of racism, divisions over beliefs and practices amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and inflammatory political comments among candidates for office.
And now, three federal executions have been scheduled to take place just a few miles from us in coming days.
As our Congregation prays for healing through all of this, we want to share with all of you our Litany of Non-Violence and invite you to join us in praying it daily.
Litany of Non-Violence
Provident God, aware of our own brokenness,
we ask the gift of courage to identify how and where
we are in need of conversion in order to live in
solidarity with Earth and all creation.
Deliver us from the violence of superiority and disdain.
Grant us the desire, and the humility,
to listen to those whose experiences
and attitudes are different from our own.
Deliver us from the violence of greed and privilege.
Grant us the desire, and the will, to live simply
so others may have their just share of Earth’s resources.
Deliver us from the silence that gives consent to abuse, war and evil.
Grant us the desire, and the courage, to risk speaking and acting for the common good.
Deliver us from the violence of irreverence, exploitation and control.
Grant us the desire, and the strength, to act responsibly within the cycle of creation.
God of love, mercy and justice,
acknowledging our complicity in those attitudes,
actions and words which perpetuate violence,
we beg the grace of a non-violent heart. Amen.
— Sister Dawn Tomaszewski, Sister Lisa Stallings, Sister Jeanne Hagelskamp, Sister Mary Beth Klingel, and Sister Jenny Howard
The Leadership Team of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
