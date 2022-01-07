There’s futility in anti-mandate bill
The odoriferous knavery of doom is contemplating a new law for Indiana which allows an employee not to get vaccinated for Covid-19. It’s really ludicrous. Here’s why. President Biden has already watered down the federal law with an exemption for those with a medical or conscientious objector reason not to get vaccinated. I say, conscientious objector because long ago the status of a non-religious objection was given equal legal value as a religious one by the U. S. Supreme Court.
This law is an exercise in futility in a “right-to-work” state. If I was a manager or business owner and I believed an anti-vaxxer was putting defenseless older patrons or employees’ health at risk, I would fire the anti-vaxxer. But I wouldn’t use vaccination as a reason. I’d do it the same way any business in any state with an “RTW” law would. I’d write them up with violations of unrelated company rules and regulations and simply fire them via those company rules.
I am not surprised that these odoriferous knaves in the legislature are not any smarter than that. If they were, they would know about the mandated vaccinations for smallpox of the Continental Army by George Washington approved by the acting president, John Hancock. It was the first mandated vaccination in the U.S. That was in February of 1777 during the real revolution.
So what if a law violated Amendments IV, V, and IX of the Constitution? Republicans have thrown it out to appease Trump. The Ninth Amendment is the most interesting of them all. It gives people rights not specifically named in the Constitution. If you do not know what I’m talking about, find yourself a copy of the Declaration of Independence and read about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution is defined by the Declaration of Independence. It is not defined by the Federalist Society who is trying to put states’ rights above human rights. Why?
Because an elderly person or a person with an illness or condition that impairs their immune system is also in a helpless population, just like the unborn are.
So, in principle, the cancellation of a vaccination mandate is morally the equivalent of a random, mandated abortion lottery run by the state.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
