But what about election integrity?
Your opinion page “Flashpoint” on Jan. 27 was authored by State Rep. Tonya Pfaff who was promoting her House Bill on election reform. She cites the 2020 primary and general elections as evidence that Indiana’s election regulations should be relaxed to allow no excuse absentee mail-in voting.
She claims Hoosier common sense finds it “ridiculous” that unrestrained mail-in voting would result in the potential for voter fraud. Tonya, I know you are not that naive. Hoosiers believe that vastly increasing the opportunity for fraud would obviously increase fraud. Unfortunately, some people are motivated to not play by the rules, especially when a close election is at stake. It’s called human nature.
It’s informing to note that no where in her article did Pfaff even mention election integrity. It’s hard to conceive of provisions that would provide any assurance that mail-in ballots are actually freely cast by the intended registered voter. Once ballots are out of the control of election authorities they are completely open to theft, voter coercion, voter bribery, interception and alteration, harvesting and casting by others than the voter. Ultimately, the integrity of the voting poll and booth just can’t be provided.
The continued push by Democrats to loosen up election regulations leads those of us who are concerned about election integrity to perceive that Democrats wish to increase the opportunity for election manipulation. Until that perception is corrected, I don’t think Pfaff has any chance of getting her bill accepted by common sense Hoosiers.
I hope this becomes the case across the country.
— Thomas B. Tucker, Terre Haute
Is there ‘unity’ in unemployment?
Wow, in just two days in office, our current president has eliminated thousands of good-paying union jobs for our fellow Americans, and devastated their families.
First job, stopping the building of the southern border wall, second job, killed the pipeline from Canada to the Gulf.
I guess “unity” to him means unity of the unemployment club.
Ok, when are our taxes going to raise? Any bets on that folks? Come on, man!
— Chris S. Wood, Brazil
