We can’t even do the easy things
When I awoke this late, cold, gray, January winter day, I wished to be optimistic about the future. There are so many issues with which to be concerned both nationally and locally. We are experiencing a deadly Pandemic, a fractured political scene, and a school referendum to replace our aging facilities.
I looked out my front window and thought about the coming spring and my charming east side neighborhood where we have lived for 41 years. It is a delightful area where most people care for their property. I always look forward to the warmth and the landscape of the neighborhood. Remembering the fledgling hickory tree, which was planted by the city a mere three years ago in our tree row, I was overcome with a sense of sadness. There had been a nice green ash tree that was removed because it was diseased. The city replaced it with the hickory tree free of charge.
This past summer the hickory tree died. The city cut it down leaving a stump of about three feet. We hired a person to grind out what was left. Much to our surprise the hickory tree was still encapsulated in its root ball with burlap and heavy gauge wire. Had it been carefully planted, it might have grown to shade our front yard and add to the attractiveness of the neighborhood.
I contacted the city to request another tree to replace the one which was so carelessly planted. To my surprise the city no longer has funds to replenish trees in the tree row. We are now left with an ugly bald spot in front of our home. Yes, we will purchase a tree of some sort to replace the poor hickory tree. My sadness came because of the continued ineptness and lack of pride our city officials have about Terre Haute’s appearance.
Yes, a minor, perhaps unreasonable concern considering the much larger issues which confront us. But that is the point … we are unable to do even easy jobs with efficiency.
— Kelly Dumas, Terre Haute
