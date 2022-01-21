Recapturing a meaningful local story
I am writing in response to the letter published in the Tribune-Star on Dec. 29 entitled “Better solution to honor Herbert,” and clarify some inaccurate information contained in the letter. The repair and moving of the memorial that honors Claude Herbert has been under discussion for many years, first coming to Art Spaces’ attention through the Downtown Terre Haute Design Committee and members of the Vigo County Historical Society probably 14 years ago. Both were interested in re-establishing the memorial in a location that would help to recapture its meaning and importance.
Because it was always intended to move the memorial to a better location, while on site with heavy equipment, and contractors that could easily move the memorial to be repaired, Art Spaces was able to accomplish that in conjunction with work happening for Turn to the River. It was not moved simply because “it was in the way of a modern art piece about the river …”
The memorial is damaged in many places, and requires repair — it has taken time to find a cost-effective way to do so and additionally it is not easy to find entities that work with granite on small jobs like this. It is a very different stone than the limestone that many stone artists and companies in our area regularly work with.
When the memorial was downtown previously, it was along a busy highway (U.S. 40) with little protection. In its re-instated location, it will be back from the street and surrounded by a small curbing, in addition to the sidewalk curb. This location has also generated a generous contribution from a local business located nearby that is helping to fund the repair. The original plaque will also be refurbished, making it easier to read. We are excited to play a role in helping this memorial recapture its significance and heartfelt meaning.
While not a standard Art Spaces project, we are helping the city to accomplish this goal. Hats off to the mayor for taking steps to make this happen in response to downtown designers, supporters of the memorial, and others, like Art Spaces, who have studied the situation for some time. This is not a thoughtless gesture, but a recapture of a meaningful, lasting and important cultural story.
— Mary Kramer, Executive Director, Art Spaces, Inc.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.