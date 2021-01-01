Season to quit smoking is now
The holiday season has looked a little different this year, and stress levels may be at an all-time high for many of us. But the New Year is here, and it’s a great time for fresh starts.
If you’re someone who uses tobacco, the best thing you can do for your health this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2021 can dramatically reduce your risk for life-threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
Quit plans:
• Combine quit-smoking strategies to keep you focused, confident and motivated to quit.
• Help identify challenges you will face as you quit and ways to overcome them.
• This type of plan can improve your chances of quitting smoking for good.
A trained quit coach at 1-800-Quit-Now can help with a quit plan.
SmokeFree.gov and Espanol.smokefree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date.
• Let loved ones know you are quitting.
• Remove reminders of smoking.
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking.
• Identify your smoking triggers.
• Develop coping strategies.
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help.
• Set up rewards for quit milestones.
Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com.
Make 2021 your best year yet by making the decision to quit.
— Sarah Knoblock, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Tobacco Free Vigo
Great value for college athletes
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey was quoted as making this statement: “The NCAA has exploited generations of college athletes for its own personal financial gain by preventing athletes from earning any meaningful compensation.”
Absurd nonsense. A four-year athletic scholarship to schools such as Stanford or Notre Dame can be worth a quarter-million dollars.
Scholarships to state-supported schools such as Indiana University, Purdue, Ball State and ISU are less.
— Ralph Spelbring, Poland
