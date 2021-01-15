Engaging locally will promote greater civility
In “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics”, Jonathan Haidt says that we have been bound “into ideological teams that fight each other as though the fate of the world depended on our side winning each battle. It blinds us to the fact that each team is composed of good people.”
It seems to me that we have forgotten that the world will not end if my side doesn’t win every political battle. There really are good people who inhabit different sides of many issues. Many people cannot easily be dropped into boxes of right and left and conservative and liberal. On any range of issues, many citizens may fall along several places along the right-left spectrum. Our reality defies easy partisan categories.
Where do we go from here? Eric Liu says, “We must radically refocus on the local. The power of local, participatory political engagement is crucial. The local is where our problems sting us the most sharply and where the problems of governance affect us most acutely.”
The more we engage with each other civilly here in our community, the more we participate together to find the answers to our local problems, the more we can heal our land and build up our country to the place it needs to be.
— Clark Cowden, Terre Haute
